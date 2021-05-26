EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 690.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPR. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of EPR opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.59 and a quick ratio of 10.59. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $51.84.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

