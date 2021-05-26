Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $832.06.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $735.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.28. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $710.96 and a 200 day moving average of $701.72.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

