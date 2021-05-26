Equinox Gold Corp. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Equinox Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 6.52%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.96.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $9.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.09. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1,405.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,221 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Equinox Gold by 390.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 757,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Equinox Gold by 173.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 588,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 373,240 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,439,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,483,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 924,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 45,229 shares during the period. 25.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

