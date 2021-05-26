Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$329.24 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Equinox Gold to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Equinox Gold to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.04.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$11.24 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$9.76 and a 52-week high of C$17.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.66. The company has a market cap of C$3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

