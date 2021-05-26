ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Short Interest Update

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ERYTECH Pharma stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.55. ERYTECH Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52.

Get ERYTECH Pharma alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of ERYTECH Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.