Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.64.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $141,501.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,078 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,700 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $98,694,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,130,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,248 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,272,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Essent Group by 620.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,415,000 after purchasing an additional 706,027 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Essent Group by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 962,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,567,000 after purchasing an additional 629,400 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESNT opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $54.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

