ETHPlus (ETHP) Price Reaches $0.0099

ETHPlus (CURRENCY:ETHP) traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One ETHPlus coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. ETHPlus has a market capitalization of $13,015.17 and $5,567.00 worth of ETHPlus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ETHPlus has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ETHPlus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00082046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00018606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.09 or 0.01004131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,650.76 or 0.09721309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00092075 BTC.

About ETHPlus

ETHPlus is a coin. ETHPlus’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,308,522 coins. ETHPlus’ official Twitter account is @EthPlus and its Facebook page is accessible here . ETHPlus’ official website is ethplus.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in April, 2020, the ETHPlus platform is built by a cryptocurrency (ETHP), a wallet (ETHPWallet), and a payment system (ETHPay). “

Buying and Selling ETHPlus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPlus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPlus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHPlus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPlus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.