Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Euroseas had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 0.94%.

ESEA stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.80. 14,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,844. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $100.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34.

ESEA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Euroseas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

