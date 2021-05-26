Evedo Price Down 8.8% This Week (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Evedo has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and $3.52 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00083077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00019370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.66 or 0.01001243 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,889.97 or 0.09969813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00092661 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

