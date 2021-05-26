Everex One Day Trading Volume Reaches $807,150.00 (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One Everex coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001501 BTC on major exchanges. Everex has a total market capitalization of $13.38 million and $807,150.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everex has traded down 16.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everex alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00075834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00017862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $381.40 or 0.00971059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,900.98 or 0.09931980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.