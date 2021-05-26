Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Barclays

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ES. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.70.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $82.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.29. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,467,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,740,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,107 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,827 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,624,000 after purchasing an additional 977,889 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $67,238,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

