Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Trading 4.9% Higher

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) shot up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06. 2,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,370,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist cut shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $542.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.35.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 234.87% and a negative return on equity of 736.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Evolus by 13.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 198,476 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Evolus by 518.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 191,951 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 171,499 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the first quarter worth $2,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

