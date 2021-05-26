Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $115.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXAS. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.71.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of EXAS opened at $109.88 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,230 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $588,985.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 9,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $1,355,962.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 808,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,976,104.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,204 shares of company stock worth $6,472,706 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 360.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,594,000 after acquiring an additional 282,651 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 222,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,292,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 20.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 353,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,561,000 after buying an additional 60,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.