Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Exelon stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $45.17. 332,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405,191. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Exelon has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.5% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 3.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

