eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading 4.3% Higher

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s stock price shot up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.94 and last traded at $28.94. 11,831 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,987,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPI. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair cut shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average is $42.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.91 and a beta of 2.83.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $932,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,954,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,114,521.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $1,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,263,553 shares in the company, valued at $60,301,051.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,389,150 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in eXp World by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in eXp World by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in eXp World by 426.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

