Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.58 Per Share

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52.

Expeditors International of Washington has increased its dividend payment by 23.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Expeditors International of Washington has a payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Shares of EXPD opened at $122.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $71.94 and a 1 year high of $124.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.39.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $533,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,019,446 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

