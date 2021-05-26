Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) Cut to “Neutral” at Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded shares of Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $19.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Extended Stay America to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Extended Stay America to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Extended Stay America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.83.

NASDAQ STAY opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.88. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $20.08.

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $259.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.02 million. Extended Stay America had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 1.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Extended Stay America will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Extended Stay America’s payout ratio is presently 97.30%.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

