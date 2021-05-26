Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Extended Stay America have outperformed the industry so far this year. Recently, the company reported first-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the top line and the bottom line declined 2.5% and 42.9% year over year, respectively. Going forward, the company is likely to benefit from its redesigned website, thereby boosting traffic and enhancing the conversion rate. The company is refocusing on core customers in spite of focusing on fleeting customers. Remarkably, Extended Stay America’s rebranding initiative coupled with improved amenity offerings is likely to boost ADR in the upcoming period. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. Notably, travel restrictions, stay-at-home directives and changing consumer patterns have negatively impacted the company.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STAY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie cut shares of Extended Stay America from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $19.50 price target (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.18.

Shares of STAY stock opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $20.08.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 58.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

