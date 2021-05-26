Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 101,167 shares.The stock last traded at $49.61 and had previously closed at $49.96.

XOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.88.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The energy company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,112,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,986,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,036,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,242,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 341,607 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

