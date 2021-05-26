Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Apriem Advisors’ 7th Largest Position

Apriem Advisors increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 3.1% of Apriem Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $19,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 223,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,811,000 after acquiring an additional 28,561 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 106,685 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,422,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 26.7% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm grew its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.32. The company had a trading volume of 289,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,205,777. The firm has a market cap of $930.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $331.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.07.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.92.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total transaction of $11,696,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,871,020 shares of company stock valued at $560,136,671. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

