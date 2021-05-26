FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.82 Per Share

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

Shares of FDS opened at $329.73 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $279.01 and a 52-week high of $365.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.56 and its 200-day moving average is $324.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The business had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total value of $777,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,850.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.30.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

