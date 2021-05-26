Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Fair Isaac worth $25,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,227,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,096,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after buying an additional 147,324 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,257,000 after purchasing an additional 81,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,572,000 after purchasing an additional 55,188 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FICO traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $507.74. 279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,753. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $372.61 and a 52-week high of $547.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.80.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.71.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $30,819,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,508 shares of company stock valued at $22,954,317. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

