Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Fair Oaks Income stock opened at GBX 0.66 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Fair Oaks Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

About Fair Oaks Income

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

