FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.50

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.50 and traded as low as $4.45. FedNat shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 96,552 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on FedNat in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $80.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.95.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.30). FedNat had a negative return on equity of 52.66% and a negative net margin of 25.60%. Equities analysts predict that FedNat Holding will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in FedNat by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in FedNat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FedNat by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in FedNat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in FedNat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

