FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 83.9% from the April 29th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Shares of DBMBF stock remained flat at $$1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie MÃ©xico (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversiÃ³n en bienes raÃ­ces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

