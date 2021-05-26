Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Short Interest Up 614.8% in May

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 614.8% from the April 29th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,255. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMO. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 31,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

