Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Short Interest Up 614.8% in May

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 614.8% from the April 29th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,255. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%.
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.
