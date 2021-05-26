Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCAR opened at $90.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.67. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $69.52 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

