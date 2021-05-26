Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 185 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 182.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $120.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.25. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $72.64 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $788,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,276 shares of company stock worth $17,540,631 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

