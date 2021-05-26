Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 201 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

ST stock opened at $57.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.42. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

In other news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.