Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 5,309 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,702 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $311,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,205,000 after purchasing an additional 757,290 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,077,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $116,830,000 after acquiring an additional 94,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,658 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $69,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $93.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Seagate Technology plc has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.82.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,804 shares of company stock valued at $25,020,650. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

