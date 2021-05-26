Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 83 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $2,848,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 103.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,964,000 after acquiring an additional 94,479 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 6,497.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 116.8% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $236.50 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $116.57 and a one year high of $257.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.38 and a 200-day moving average of $206.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.88.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $2,271,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,441 shares of company stock valued at $53,361,469 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

