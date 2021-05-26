Financial Review: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) & Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and Ceapro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals -379.54% -45.63% -39.48% Ceapro N/A 10.67% 8.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and Ceapro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals 0 1 7 0 2.88 Ceapro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $70.43, indicating a potential upside of 111.18%. Given Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ceapro.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.5% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and Ceapro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals $42.09 million 45.93 -$266.49 million ($4.78) -6.98 Ceapro $9.71 million 4.40 -$850,000.00 N/A N/A

Ceapro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceapro has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST. The company is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising vimseltinib (DCC-3014) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of tenosynovial giant cell tumors; and Rebastinib, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat metastatic solid tumors, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of multiple solid tumors. In addition, it is developing DCC-3116 to treat RAS/RAF mutant cancers that is in the preclinical-stage. The company serves in the United States and Europe. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Ceapro

Ceapro Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of active ingredients in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and The Cosmeceutical Industry. The company is involved in the development and application of technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources. It adds value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The company's products include natural active ingredients comprising beta glucan, avenanthramides, oat powder, oat oil, oat peptides, and lupin peptides that are marketed to personal care, cosmetic, medical, and animal health industries through its distribution partners and direct sales; natural anti-aging skincare products; and veterinary therapeutic products, such as oat shampoos, ear cleansers, and dermal complexes/conditioners. Its products and technologies that are under research and development, or pre-commercial stage comprise a platform using its beta glucan formulations to deliver compounds for treatments in the personal and healthcare sectors; various novel enabling technologies, such as Pressurized Gas eXpanded drying technology; and technologies to enhance the content of avenanthramides. The company has a collaboration with the McMaster University to develop inhalable therapeutic for COVID-19; and a research project with the University of Alberta to expand the utilization of the PGX technology and generate ingredients targeting applications in functional food, dietary supplement, personal care, and pharmaceuticals. Ceapro Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

