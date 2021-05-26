Financial Survey: Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tenneco and XL Fleet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenneco 1 2 2 0 2.20 XL Fleet 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tenneco presently has a consensus target price of $11.20, suggesting a potential downside of 25.78%. XL Fleet has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 50.46%. Given XL Fleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XL Fleet is more favorable than Tenneco.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tenneco and XL Fleet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenneco $15.38 billion 0.08 -$1.52 billion ($0.44) -34.30 XL Fleet $20.34 million 44.32 -$25.59 million N/A N/A

XL Fleet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tenneco.

Profitability

This table compares Tenneco and XL Fleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenneco -3.79% 50.55% 0.67% XL Fleet N/A -12.05% -5.67%

Risk and Volatility

Tenneco has a beta of 2.64, suggesting that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XL Fleet has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.9% of Tenneco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of XL Fleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Tenneco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

XL Fleet beats Tenneco on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments. It offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts; diesel particulate filters(DPFs); burner systems; lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps; selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems; hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors; SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems; urea dosing systems; four-way catalysts; alternative NOx reduction technologies; mufflers and resonators; fabricated exhaust manifolds; pipes; hydroformed assemblies; elastomeric hangers and isolators; and aftertreatment control units. The company also provides powertrain products and systems, such as pistons; piston rings; cylinder liners; valve seats and guides; bearings; spark plugs; valvetrain products; system protection products; and seals and gaskets. In addition, it offers motor parts, including steering and suspension, braking, sealing, engine, emission, and maintenance products, as well as shocks and struts; and ride performance products and systems comprising advanced suspension technologies, and ride control and braking products, as well as noise, vibration, and harshness performance materials. The company was formerly known as Tenneco Automotive Inc. and changed its name to Tenneco Inc. in 2005. Tenneco Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

XL Fleet Company Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

