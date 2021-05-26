Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Shares Gap Up to $13.48

Shares of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.48, but opened at $14.25. Finch Therapeutics Group shares last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek purchased 88,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNCH. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,870,000. TRB Advisors LP bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,751,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,471,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,299,000. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,277,000.

About Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

