FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $45.16 million and $10.45 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000211 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000225 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001760 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001781 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 760,419,543 coins and its circulating supply is 238,470,823 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.