First Long Island Investors LLC Has $40.42 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Long Island Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,947 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 11,538 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 3.6% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $40,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 16,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 85,705 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,336 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

SBUX traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.84. 263,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,334,223. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.98. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.44, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

