First Long Island Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

First Long Island Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,196 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,977 shares during the quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $18,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.36. The company had a trading volume of 88,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,397. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.06. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $73.74. The stock has a market cap of $133.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6314 dividend. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

TD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Desjardins raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.14.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

