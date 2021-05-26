First Long Island Investors LLC Trims Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First Long Island Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,514 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises approximately 2.0% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $22,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 176,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Apriem Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,307,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,009,289,000 after acquiring an additional 133,350 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.81.

TFC stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,785,420. The company has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average is $53.87.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.