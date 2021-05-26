First National Corp MA ADV Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,930. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.06. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $112.91 and a 52 week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.