First National Corp MA ADV Raises Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $13.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,958,125. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

