First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Acquired by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMB. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 35,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,536. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $57.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.92 and its 200-day moving average is $56.75.

