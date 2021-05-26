First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 526.5% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

CIBR traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.70. 3,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,770. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $46.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.