Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FVRR. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.08.

FVRR opened at $189.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -259.86 and a beta of 1.99. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $336.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.