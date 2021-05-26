Flixxo (FLIXX) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,867.00

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Flixxo has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and $2,867.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flixxo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flixxo has traded 37% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00077575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00018054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.57 or 0.00946504 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.86 or 0.09750499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00090656 BTC.

Flixxo Profile

Flixxo (FLIXX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flixxo’s official website is www.flixxo.com. The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flixxo directly using US dollars.

