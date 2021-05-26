FLO Price Hits $0.0356 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. During the last week, FLO has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0356 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a market cap of $5.42 million and $49,892.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000416 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.