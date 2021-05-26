Florin Court Capital LLP Has $876,000 Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Florin Court Capital LLP cut its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF makes up 0.9% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 526.5% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of CIBR traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.65. 2,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,770. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average is $43.46. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $46.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.