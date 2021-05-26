Florin Court Capital LLP Makes New $608,000 Investment in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Florin Court Capital LLP owned about 0.15% of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 3,152.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth $170,000.

NYSEARCA YOLO traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $20.40. 902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,439. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90.

