Florin Court Capital LLP Purchases New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,613,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,840,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 165,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 44,910 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 87.6% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 35,595 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,363,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,778 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.99. 6,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,617. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.34.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

