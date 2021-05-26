Flow (FLOW) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $173.89 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 18% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 25th. Flow has a market cap of $661.95 million and approximately $173.89 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $15.60 or 0.00039760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flow has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00059092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.24 or 0.00370137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.07 or 0.00183677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004048 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.88 or 0.00871284 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00033712 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 42,429,369 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

