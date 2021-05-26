FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.680-1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.700-7.400 EPS.

NYSE:FMC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,453. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC has a 1 year low of $93.52 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Citigroup cut shares of FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.92.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

